M1 closed in both directions after fuel tanker rollover

A webcam showing traffic backed up at Exit 60 on the M1 following the crash.

EMERGENCY services crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a truck on the M1 at Helensvale that has closed the motorway in both directions.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said four people are being assessed with critical care and High Acuity Response Unit paramedics on scene.

Fuel tanker crash: M1 is closed in both directions between the Gold Coast Highway (exit 62) and Smith Street (exit 66). Police have declared an emergency situation. — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) January 11, 2020

Their injuries are unknown at this stage.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are also on scene to assist paramedics and police, however it is believed there has been no spill at this stage from the 20,000 litre tank.

#Update - Please avoid M1 southbound as lanes are currently blocked due to crash at #Helensvale pic.twitter.com/j2MgyfK4HK — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) January 11, 2020

It is believed two vehicles and the tanker were involved in the crash.

Southbound traffic is being diverted on Gold Coast Hwy at Helensvale (exit 62), however drivers are urged to take an earlier exit if possible, and authorities warn southbound lanes could remain closed "for hours".

A Google Maps screen shot taken at 12.25pm showing traffic backing up following the crash at Helensvale.

In a separate incident, Beenleigh and Gold Coast line trains are suspended between Yeerongpilly and Coopers Plains stations due to an obstruction on the tracks.

Customers can expect delays of up to 30 minutes.

Police are on site.