Subscribe
M1 CHAOS: Horror smash takes out three cars

Keith Woods
by
17th Oct 2020 12:53 PM
A SHOCKING video has emerged showing an accident involving three vehicles at one of the Gold Coast's most notorious M1 intersections.

The video, shared to Dashcam Owners Australia, shows a car losing control and careening into the path of passing vehicles after being caught unawares by traffic queuing to leave the motorway at Exit 57 in Oxenford.

 

 

The car hits the brakes as traffic stops at the Oxenford exit.
The driver of the car appears to have his vision of the road ahead obscured by a truck carrying portaloos and leaves it too late to hit the brakes when the traffic stops.

The driver swerves to avoid the truck but loses control and ends up hitting two passing vehicles.

The accident took place on September 3, shortly before work was completed on a controversial upgrade at Exit 57.

 

 

 

 

The upgrade, which cost $25m, involved adding extra lanes in a bid to ease congestion.

However the work has been slammed by locals, who say it has done little to ease problems at the notorious crash hot spot.

 

 

The driver loses control and the car turns into the path of oncoming traffic.
TRANSPORT MINISTER SLAMS LNP'S COOMERA CONNECTOR PLAN

 

"It's the worst intersection on the Gold Coast," one local told the Bulletin. "Doesn't matter what direction you drive from and to, you always notice the design doesn't work.

"It looks like a maze with so many sets of traffic lights that slows down traffic terribly."

Controversy about the exit has become a hot topic in the state election, with the LNP last week pledging to build a $120m upgrade involving flyovers and bypasses if it wins government on October 31.

Local MP Mark Boothman criticised the recently completed $25m upgrade, saying it was a "short sighted Band-Aid solution".

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said an upgrade of Exit 57 involving flyovers and bypasses could cost "hundreds of millions".

 

 

 

 

