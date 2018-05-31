Lyon slams state over holiday let 'dog's breakfast'

NO LET UP: Byron Shire Councillor Michael Lyon takes aim at state government over short term holiday letting policy.

BYRON Green's Councillor, Michael has described last week's delay in announcing reforms into the Short Term Holiday Letting (STHL) as a "dog's breakfast”.

A state government enquiry into the regulation of STHL, including platforms like Airbnb, began nearly three years ago but is yet to deliver recommendations.

A Coalition party room revolt saw the policy, thought to give the nod for residents to let their homes for 180 days, get sent to the back bench for further consideration.

"Despite all the sound and fury coming from the State government it seems they got spooked and came up with a dog's breakfast in regards to STHL,” Cr Lyon said. "We were hoping for clarity and the ability to regulate effectively, instead we got the message loud and clear, the state government is not listening.

"They want to dictate a one-size-fits-all policy that will destroy the Byron Shire community by removing (council's) current protections and creating open slather for STHL.”

According to Airbnb monitoring site Inside Airbnb, as of press time, there were 2,014 entire homes or apartments available on the Airbnb platform. The company also contends it contributes almost $1 billion and 7,000 jobs to the State's economy.

Ballina MP Tamara Smith also slammed last week's delay and the state government's failure to so far articulate a policy.

"This is about the tension between the (Coalition's) core belief in the freedom of business entrepreneurs to pursue profit above all else, versus what the Premier and others know needs to be championed: that people's homes are homes and communities want to rein in the commodification of residential areas,” she said.

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin said he was aware of the impacts of STHL in Byron Bay.

"Any steps forward need to ensure a balance is reached and the Government is focused on getting this balance right,” he said. "We want to make sure that communities continue to benefit from the jobs, prosperity and consumer choice short term holiday letting brings while also enjoying their entitlement to the peaceful enjoyment of their homes and not having to put up with a party house next door.

"I am also very conscious of the impact that 2.1 million visitors per year have on the infrastructure in our Shire.”

Local real estate agent Chris Hanley said "It is very clear that AirBnB is a multi-million dollar business, but it is not paying its fair share to its host communities.”

"But this is not a conversation about whether Air BnB is good or bad, there just needs to a level playing field.

"Owners of legitimate accommodation businesses pay enormous fees to various entities including council to run their businesses yet an Air BnB host in the same street can effectively be running a hotel and pay nothing to the community.

"There needs to be a mechanism whereby those in the so called sharing economy, such as Air BnB can put back in.

"The state government needs to put in place a system or a levy whereby tourist town such as Byron Bay can get extra funds.”

Mr Hanley said capacity problems within the shire needed to be addressed.

"We reached tourism capacity years ago- we are full or mostly full all of the time and it is starkly obvious our infrastructure is not keeping up with the demand placed on it by vistors.”