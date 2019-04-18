Lyon enters the Richmond den

FEDERAL TILT: Michael Lyon and Mehreen Faruqui front and centre at his campaign launch.

THE Greens' Michael Lyon was joined by Senator Mehreen Faruqui to officially launched his campaign for the Federal seat of Richmond at Brunswick Picture House.

The 44-year-old has been a Byron Shire Councillor since 2016, when he was elected as part of the Greens ticket on a platform of supporting local sustainable agriculture and a chemical-free shire.

"I was so inspired by the large turnout of supporters,” Mr Lyon said.

"People in this region know that only the Greens will stop Adani, phase out coal and transition quickly to re-newables and I'm looking forward to explaining the economic case and how it truly stacks up.”

"It was an honour to have Greens' Senator Mehreen Faruqi's support, to hear Aiden Ricketts rallying call and have the lovely Mandy Nolan on hand to be her own inimitable self.”

"I am seeing a steady move towards the Greens in Richmond, as people lose faith in the major parties. There is a feeling that it's time for change.”

Voters are preparing to head to the polls in six weeks to vote in the federal election, hot on the heels of last month's NSW State election that saw Greens' Tamara Smith re-elected. The Federal election will be held on Saturday, May 18, and Mr Lyon is up against three other candidates so far.

The electorate of Richmond covers an area from the New South Wales/Queensland border in the north to Ballina and Pimlico in the south. Richmond is still a marginal seat, even though Labor has held on here for well over a decade.

Labors' Justine Elliot is the incumbent has held the seat of Richmond since winning office in 2004. Richmond was a fairly safe Labor seat, but at the last election Elliot suffered a four per cent swing against her and the seat now considered marginal.

Nationals' Matthew Fraser is contesting the seat for the third time. The Tweed Heads businessman, who owns Hungry Jacks in Tweed Heads South, has been vocal on social media in recent months on Labor policies and promises, including the debate over the re-location of the Tweed Hospital.

Running for the United Australia Party is small business owner Hamish Mitchell who says, he is, "fed up with present day politics which seems to be more about self-preservation than serving the people.”