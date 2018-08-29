Big-hitter Lynn to ditch CPL with World Cup in mind

Chris Lynn has his sights firmly set on a spot in Australia's squad for the 50-over format 2019 World Cup in England. Picture: Joe Castro/AAP

CHRIS Lynn is set to miss the finals of the Twenty20 Caribbean Premier League to launch his World Cup campaign with the Queensland Bulls.

The batting powerhouse has told the Bulls he will be back for their opening 50-over game of the summer, in Townsville against Victoria on September 16, meaning he will miss the finals of the CPL, which run from September 12-17.

He plays for the Trinbago Knight Riders, who lead the competition despite the fact key signing Lynn has made just one double-figure score. His farewell match for the franchise is likely to be their last regular game on September 10.

"Chris was pretty clear about his involvement with the Bulls before he headed off to the CPL and with the injury to Jimmy Peirson, he has an important role to fill in the leadership group with the experience he can bring to the team,'' Queensland coach Wade Seccombe said yesterday.

Lynn may find himself captain of the Bulls' 50-over team given Peirson (hamstring) is out for the tournament.

Usman Khawaja is a logical choice but will leave for the Test series in Dubai against Pakistan just after the start of Queensland's campaign, so for continuity's sake appointing Lynn makes sense.

While Lynn may never play another game of red ball cricket for his state he is keen to play in next year's 50-over World Cup in England, where Australia wants to unleash his dam-busting stroke-play.

The Bulls head into the summer heartened by the performance of their senior players on the Australia A tour of India.

Khawaja (101 not out v India B), Jack Wildermuth (62 not out including a six off the last ball to win against India B), Marnus Labuschagne (65 v South Africa A), Michael Neser (3-47 v India B), Mitch Swepson (3-40 v SA A) and Matthew Renshaw (42 not out against SA A) all contributed.

- Robert Craddock