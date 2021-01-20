Luxury resort offering discounts for local staycations

The holidays are about to wrap up, so it's the perfect time for Byron Bay locals to embrace everything residents love about the town: sunshine, wellness and local produce.

Northern Rivers residents are now able to enjoy 15 per cent off suites, spa, food and drink at Byron at Byron, a Crystalbrook Collection Resort.

The venue recently unveiled its signature nature-based day spa brand, Eléme, as part of an $6 million refresh at the property.

Operating daily from 10am - 6pm, the facility features a wide variety of treatments from a menu designed by spa expert, Naomi Gregory.

Services range from facial therapies, private yoga and chakra all the way up to the three-hour Signature Rainforest Retreat, which takes place in a private section of the resort's rainforest.

At the restaurant, visitors can experience farm-fresh produce on Thursdays with their weekly Market menu.

Visitors can enjoy three-courses for $75.

Byron at Byron Resort reopened last year, following a multimillion-dollar refresh.

Local residents can now dive in, lounge on their private daybed, and indulge in a cocktail or two, going full holiday mode, poolside.

To register, visit the Crystalbrook website, and then use the promo code 'local' when you book direct, to receive 15 per cent off your reservation.

Terms and conditions apply.