Luke Stickley flies for Boardriders open win

LAST Sunday, Byron Bay Boardriders' meet was a great day with the seniors and juniors coming together for a fun day at Cosy Corner.

The waves were small but contestable and there was some great surfing on display across all divisions with some real talent emerging in the younger divisions.

The standout surfer of the day award went to Luke Stickley, who took out the Open Division amongst some tough competition. Luke was throwing airs at will and riding onto the beach.

Special mention goes to the Wrencher family, with mum Jane on the barbie making sure everyone got fed and the rest of the family competing in various divisions.

Daughter Rosy took out the Women's competition and youngest son Duke taking out the Under-16s.

Other winners on the day were Matt Crisp in the Over-40s, Pete Adams in O30s, Marki Cameron in the U14s, East Soria in U12s, Henley Smith in U10s and Wyana Sewell in the U16 girls.

A big thanks again to Jane Wrencher, Kirsty Zoric, Pete Cameron, John Mashford and everyone else who helped out on and made it a really amazing day.

Thanks also to our local businesses that continue to help us, so please support them when you can including Guzman Y Gomez, Slice Pizzeria, Sunday Sustainable Bakery and Surf Coast Fruit and Vege.

As we head into the pointy end of the professional surfing season, Soli Bailey is in Hawaii where he will compete in three

events.

First up is the HIC PRO at Sunset Beach where he has been seeded into the third round and is no stranger to Hawaii's size and power waves.

This 3000 event will be followed by two 10,000 events.

With such big points up for grabs, this makes it make or break for many surfers and it will also attract competitors from the World Tour looking to consolidate their ranking.

For the less fortunate, they will be desperately looking to gain points in order to re-qualify.

Hopefully we see some solid swells for these make or break competitions.