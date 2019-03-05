90210 and Riverdale's Luke Perry dead at 52

Luke Perry, has died after being hospitalised for a stroke. He was 52. Picture: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

LUKE Perry of Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale fame has died at 52, his publicist has confirmed.

The actor suffered a massive stroke last week and had been hospitalised since.

TMZ reports the star was surrounded by his family when he passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital in Burbank, California.

Actor Luke Perry has died after suffering a stroke on February 27, 2019 at his home. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Last week, Perry was rushed to hospital after emergency services received a 911 call asking for paramedics to be sent to his Sherman Oaks, California home.

Prior to his stroke Perry was said to be experiencing "bad back problems", which had to be surgically fixed, according to the actor's neighbour.

Perry's last major health scare was in 2015, when precancerous growths were found in his body following a colonoscopy, prompting the actor to speak out about checking for colorectal cancer.

"When I heard that this was the most detectable cancer that we know of yet it's the second most lethal, I just couldn't figure out why that was and I wanted to get out there and tell people about it." he said in an interview with Fox News.

"Right now, there are 23 million Americans who haven't been screened that need to be screened.

"If I had waited, it could have been a whole different scenario."



Perry became a household name playing Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills 90210. He most recently starred as Fred Andrews on Riverdale.

Perry's hospitalisation occurred on the same day that Fox announced that it will reboot the show Beverly Hills 90210, the popular teen soap on which Perry famously played bad boy Dylan McKay in the 90s.

Beverly Hills 90210 star Luke Perry on at the height of his fame.

Perry's character was a 90210 mainstay twice, from 1990 to 1998, and then until the show wrapped in 2000. In the last season, Perry's character struggled with alcohol and drug addiction.

Perry's stroke occurred at the same time the Fox network announced that it would revive the show, although Perry's involvement had not yet been confirmed.

Perry will appear posthumously in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

He is survived by his daughter Sophie and his son Jack, a professional wrestler.

Luke Perr (bottom right) best known for 90210, has died. Picture: Supplied

More to come.