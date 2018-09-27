Man guilty over 13yo’s GHB overdose

Luke Delphin, 20, pleaded guilty to supplying Alesha Fernando, 13, with the drugs that killed her.

IN a suburban Melbourne apartment, Alesha Fernando, 13, fatally overdosed on liquid GHB that was given to her by a man she'd only just met.

Alesha and a 15-year-old girlfriend were picked up that night in June 2017 by Luke Delphin and one of his mates in a stolen car.

They headed to Delphin's Dandenong apartment where they smoked cannabis and ingested liquid GHB using a small plunger.

But Alesha, who Delphin believed was 17, had far more than anyone else. Delphin, 20, pleaded guilty to supplying an illicit drug to a child, car theft and other charges when he faced the County Court on Wednesday.

"Luke Delphin kept asking Alesha if she wanted more GHB and she willingly accepted the offers," prosecutor Daryl Brown told the plea hearing.

Delphin told Alesha she was "hot" and he wanted to sleep with her before they fell asleep on a mattress on the floor, Mr Brown said.

But the teenage girl never woke up.

The next morning one of Alesha's friends arrived at the apartment, having seen Snapchat images of the drug party.

"She noticed that Alesha was pale and her lips were blue," Mr Brown said. Alesha was rushed to Monash hospital but she could not be saved. Her mother Katrina Gavan, on her 34th birthday, watched as her only child's life support was switched off.

Alesha Fernando, right, overdosed on GHB in June last year.

"So much of my life was always for her. It was just us two," Ms Gavan said in a statement to court, read by Alesha's aunt. "I'm broken. I will never recover. My soulmate is gone."

Ms Gavan said her daughter's organs were donated, saving the lives of three people.

Alesha's grandmother Jacinta Cotterell said family celebrations like Christmas aren't the same.

"A room full of all the people who adored our beautiful Alesha and once again my heart breaks," she said.

Delphin broke down in tears several times in the dock as the emotional statements were read.

His lawyer Crystle Beissmann said the death of Alesha had deeply affected Delphin, who has suffered nightmares since the event.

"He didn't mean for her to die," Ms Beissmann said.

Delphin's crimes were serious but must be viewed in light of his belief that Alesha was 17, the lawyer added.

"It is essentially a party between a group of young people that ends horribly, tragically," Ms Beissmann said.

Delphin had a disadvantaged upbringing having spent much of his childhood in foster care, and was of low intelligence, the court was told.

He fled after Alesha overdosed and when caught he resisted arrest, punching an officer. A knife and tomahawk were also found in his apartment.

Delphin is due to be sentenced by Judge Claire Quin on October 17.