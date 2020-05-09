Low prices has led to one petrol station running out of fuel

POPULAR: The Newrybar petrol station normally runs out of petrol on Tuesdays and Thursdays due to the current demand levels, so try Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

PETROL prices on the Northern Rivers have come down, with Ballina showing a 6c reduction in prices this week, but one petrol station in the shire offered prices so low, it run out of unleaded fuel last Thursday,

Newrybar independent petrol station owner, Jeffrey Barnes, confirmed his business was back operating on Friday, with unleaded fuel again at 99.9c a litre.

There was a queue of up to six cars waiting to fill up early on Friday afternoon.

“We get refilled with petrol on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, so you can try your luck on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but the demand is more than doubled so we normally run out of petrol on the day (of refilling) at the moment,” he said.

The average price for unleaded regular petrol in the Ballina Shire on Friday was 121.9c, according to NRMA spokeswoman Bridget Ahern.

This follows a call by the NRMA to boycott Ballina petrol stations in a bid to push prices down.

“This means prices have come down by 6c, which is good, but the truth is that prices still aren’t low enough, so we would like to call residents to shop for the cheapest prices around,” she said.

Besides Newrybar, Ms Ahern also highlighted Broadwater as a competitive option, also at 99.9c a litre for regular unleaded.

PRICES: Petrol prices in Ballina remain some of the highest on the Northern Rivers but have gone down 6c on average from last Friday's levels, pictured here last week.

In Lismore, petrol prices have not changed this week, according the NRMA.

“There is one petrol station in Lismore at 105.9c a litre at the moment — the cheapest — versus all the others at around 115.9c, so that’s 10c a litre and residents can speak with their wallets and look for the more competitive option,” she said.

Ms Ahern said a similar issue to Ballina is happening in the Byron Shire, where smaller villages are offering competitive prices.

“The average in Byron Bay on Friday is 119c a litre for regular unleaded, but you can find savings in places such as Bangalow, with a station offering it at 109c, and Brunswick Heads where prices are between 98c and 102c,” she said.

Casino was looking like a great option to buy fuel from Friday, with regular unleaded prices at 95.9c at two retailers, and a third one at 109c a litre.

In Kyogle, prices were still at 110c a litre for regular unleaded.

Fuel prices can be checked online at the MyNRMA or the NSW fuelcheck apps.