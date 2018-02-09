Low and slow for Dorper

MARKETS: Marina and Warren Wiggins at their stall at the New Brighton Farmers Market.

MARKETS: Marina and Warren Wiggins at their stall at the New Brighton Farmers Market. Christian Morrow

LOCALLY raised lamb has been difficult to find in the past, but Warren and Marina Wiggins of Bexhill are doing their bit to change that.

The couple established their sheep farm, Boorabee Dorper, six years ago and now supply their local lamb to farmer's markets and restaurants around the Byron region.

The Wiggins raise a breed of sheep called the Dorper, an easy-care breed that sheds its fleece naturally and has a reputation for top quality meat.

Restaurants such as Harvest, Elements of Byron and The Byron Bay Brewery are all using the lamb.

"Harvest take our shoulders and do a slow cook, Elements of Byron use the rack and The Brewery use our ribs,” Marina said.

Marina said Dorper has a uniform flavour and tenderness - so you don't necessarily have to seek out the cutlets, for example, because the leg chops are just as nice.

And because the breed is large and muscular you also get more meat per cut.

At their farmer's market stalls, Marina and Warren sell all cuts including loin chops, cutlets, backstrap, fillet, rump, legs, shoulders, ribs and shanks.

They also make preservative free sausages, rissoles, mince, and will soon add a 'lamb ham' and 'lamb bacon' to their range.

Offal including livers kidneys and hearts are also available and there is a home made lamb bone broth.

Marina said a good tip is to give Dorper a lower, slower cook.

"So if you had a butterflied leg, you'd still heat up the barbecue, but then you'd turn it down low and do 15 minutes either side.”

Find Boorabee Dorper at New Brighton Farmers Market every Tuesday.