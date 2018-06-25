Menu
You can buy a replica version of Meghan’s wedding dress for $250. Picture: Gareth Fuller — WPA/Getty Images.
Fashion & Beauty

You can score Meghan’s wedding dress for $250

by Lydia Hawken
25th Jun 2018 10:45 AM

LISTEN up Meghan Markle fashion devotees and brides on a budget.

One seriously savvy Etsy account is now selling dresses directly inspired by the Duchess of Sussex's wedding gown … and they'll only set you back £140 ($A250).

If you're looking to recreate some of the royal wedding magic for your own big day, this Esty seller may just be the place to start.

It goes without saying that the design has been hugely influenced by the Duchess of Sussex's bespoke Givenchy creation.

You can get a Meghan Markle wedding dress replica for $250.
Featuring an incredibly similar boat neckline and three-quarter sleeves, this is probably about as it close as it gets to resembling royalty on your special day.

Plus, it leaves no questions asked as to whose wardrobe you've raided … or at least, taken bridal inspiration from.

The replica comes in several shades.
But what about the rest of us of girls who aren't planning a wedding?

Well not only is Meghan's design available in a whole range of prints, you can also buy a hot pink version of her bespoke gown.

Looks like the replica won’t have quite the train Meghan’s had. Picture: Andrew Matthews, WPA Pool/Getty Images.
Yes this is the dress we never knew we needed.

Because even though £140 ($A250) might be a lot to spend on something other than your wedding dress, you can't put a price on feeling like a Princess now can you?

Let's just call it the Meghan effect …

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in her bespoke Givenchy creation. Picture: Ben Stansall
The dress replica comes in coral pink.
