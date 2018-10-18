LoveByronHalls initiative launched

THE #LoveByronHalls initiative kicked off on Friday in a swirl of colourful celebration.

The initiative was launched by Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells and Byron Shire Councillor Cate Coorey, at the recently refreshed Marvell Hall in Byron Bay - one of 10 local halls set to benefit from a grant of $20,000 from the Australian Government's Building Better Regions fund.

Hula hooping, yoga, a seniors card game and drama rehearsals were just a few of the popular activities on show at the #LoveByronHalls launch, which was celebrated with an open day and special tea organised by the Marvell Hall committee.

Cr Cate Coorey thanked the committee for its tireless work on behalf of the local community and said the funding for the #LoveByronHalls project would help the hall committees and volunteers to actively promote their halls as centrepieces of the community.

"The halls have been the heart of our communities for decades and many of them have great histories, some are classified as heritage buildings and others were even built by communities,” Cr Coorey said.

"The #LoveByronHalls initiative was designed so council could support the committees with information and skills to help continue to make the halls viable spaces for people to come together regularly for different activities or to celebrate special occasions,” Cr Coorey said.

"At this launch today, we again see why our halls our so important.

"They are inclusive places of activity and engagement - there are so many ways they contribute to the wellbeing of our community.

"Byron Shire Council wants to make sure that the halls continue to be active, vibrant spaces for generations to come and we thank the committee members for their support and input into the #LoveByronHalls project,” Cr Coorey said.

The halls in the #LoveByronHalls project are:

Bangalow A&I Hall

Brunswick Heads Memorial Hall

Brunswick Valley Community Centre

Durrumbul Hall

Marvell Hall

Moller Pavillion at Bangalow Showgrounds

Mullumbimby Civic Hall

Ocean Shores Community Centre

South Golden Beach Hall

Suffolk Park Community Hall