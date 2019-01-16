Man caught cheating on stranger’s Snapchat

A man was reportedly caught cheating on his girlfriend in background of a stranger’s Snapchat video. Picture: Kennedy News

An alleged "love rat" was caught out supposedly cheating on his girlfriend when her best friend spotted him kissing another woman - in the background of a stranger's video.

Aussie partygoer Kyle Hume, 22, posted an innocent video showing off his dance moves on a night out to Snapchat, but was stunned to discover he'd inadvertently outed the alleged cheater.

Footage shows Kyle dancing to Drake's One Dance in a crowded nightclub, with a man wearing a red cap and t-shirt behind him.

The man tenderly embraces the unknown girl, who has her arms over his shoulders, before he appears to lean forward to kiss her with his hands around her waist, The Sun reports.

Kyle, from Busselton, Western Australia, said: "I had one of my friends record me dancing on my phone. The guy in the back is a stranger but he was hooking up with some chick."

Kyle's friend Tia, 20, was furious when she spotted the video, shared two weeks ago, and realised the man was her best friend's boyfriend.

"Oi can you please send me this video ... my best friends (sic) boyfriend is in the back cheating on her," she wrote.

The Perth local studied the video meticulously to make sure it was really him before sending it onto her friend.

"I kept replaying the video to make sure. I was like, 'Yeah that's him, that's definitely him,'" she said.

After sending it on, her best friend apparently confronted her partner in the nightclub and forced him to go home with her.

Later, Kyle posted the video and a screenshot of Tia's message online, where it went viral, receiving thousands of likes, shares and comments.

But the "shocked and horrified" girlfriend wasn't happy to see it shared, calling it a "private issue".

"I wasn't aware the next day that it would be posted and be made viral, which made trying to deal with such a private issue a lot more difficult because obviously people form opinions on a relationship they're not a part of.

"I don't think the poster of the video would have thought about the other person in the relationship and what my wishes would have been which was to deal with this away from social media."

She added the pair were still trying to "work through" the situation.

"It's hard to deal with now but in future I'm sure this experience will shape and help me become a stronger person."

Her boyfriend was contacted for comment but failed to respond.

