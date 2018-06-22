Love Island star’s shock death stuns fans

Former reality TV star Sophie Gradon has died at the age of 32

The ex-Miss Great Britain, who starred in the British series of Love Island in 2016, was found dead at a home near Newcastle, in England's north-east.

The bubbly star was a hit with fans, who posted of their shock over her death on social media.

Gradon caused a stir on British TV when she became one half of Love Island's first same-sex couple after coupling up with Katie Salmon.

The day before her death, she posted a smiling photo with a caption advertising a new underwear range.

A police spokesman said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At about 8.27pm yesterday (June 20) police attended a property in Medburn, Ponteland, where sadly a 32-year-old woman was found deceased.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. A report will now be prepared for the coroner."

Happy Birthday Baby 🎂💖 A post shared by Sophie Gradon (@sophiegradon) on Jun 11, 2018 at 5:21am PDT

Gradon's boyfriend Aaron Armstrong posted an emotional tribute to the star, saying: "I will never forget that smile."

He added: "I love you so much baby you're my world forever and always".

The tragic star's last social media post has since been revealed, with Gradon having written a caring message to a pal on Facebook, The Sun reported.

Replying to her ill friend's comment on social media, Sophie write: "Hope you're feeling a bit better soon!!!"

Fans and reality TV stars took to Twitter to pay tribute to Gradon and express their devastation.

We're so sad to hear that Sophie Gradon from #LoveIsland 2016 has passed away 💔 pic.twitter.com/vaBRBvmLe0 — Missguided (@Missguided) 21 June 2018

Refuse to believe Sophie Gradon has passed away, absolutely no way, too young n too much going for her😢😢 — Eleanor Rose Murphy (@elmurphy16x) 21 June 2018

If you are experiencing mental health issues or suicidal feelings contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, BeyondBlue 1300 224 636, Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 or Headspace on 1800 650 890. If it is an emergency call 000.