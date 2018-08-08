Menu
Coffee-donut treat at Kenilworth Bakery.
Food & Entertainment

Love coffee, doughnuts? 'Viral' bakery launches new creation

Matty Holdsworth
by
1st Dec 2017 2:18 PM | Updated: 9:00 PM

THE bakery that brought us the 1kg doughnut challenge has done it again, with a new creation set to drive coffee addicts and sweet lovers crazy. 

Combining two fantastic delicacies to beat the rainy weather, the Kenilworth Bakery have launched Australia's first coffee in a doughnut concoction.

Armed with award-winning Victorian barrista Fernando Santi the creator, the coffee-doughnut will be on the menu come 6am sharp tomorrow.

READ: Bakery's insane 1kg doughnut challenge goes viral

The cinnamon doughnut, lined with gooey Nutella and filled with coffee, will have customers lining out the door.

"Our new barista is out of this world," owner Jenna Sanders said in awe.

 

Fernando Santi and Jenna Sanders with the coffee donut.
Fernando Santi and Jenna Sanders with the coffee donut. Kenilworth Bakery

"He had the idea and played around with it, using my baking skills.

"Being Brazilian, he knows so much about coffee. It took us about a week to perfect but they are amazing."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

For just $8 you can try their new tastebud teaser, and attempt the 1kg cream doughnut challenge while you're at it.

Since their 1kg doughnut challenge went viral, 2000 people have tried to take down the monster dessert.

"Two hundred people have finished them but we've had lots of vomiting and sick people," she said with a laugh.

Kenilworth Bakery, which is officially 97 years old, will celebrate their 'first birthday' this weekend to mark the first year of the current owners operating the business.

They will have live music and party in style.

