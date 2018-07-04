Menu
Login
The draw was on January 11 this year.
The draw was on January 11 this year.
News

$55m Powerball winner found

4th Jul 2018 1:36 PM

THE mystery winner of a $55 million haul has revealed themselves directly to Powerball but their identity will remain secret.

The winning ticket was purchased from Scole Lotto & News on Sydney Road in Brunswick for the January 11 draw.

It also comes just seven days before the $55 million was due to be transferred to the Victorian State Revenue Office.

The Lott spokesman Matt Hart said this morning the winner presented the ticket directly to them but has chosen to stay completely anonymous.

"We can only speculate why it took them so long," Mr Hart said.

He said they've cut it fine as it was just days until the deadline.

Related Items

editors picks finance powerball

Top Stories

    Christmas in July gifts Byron Uncle

    Christmas in July gifts Byron Uncle

    News YULETIDE treats are on the menu for this Christmas in July fund raiser for the Byron Bay Uncle Project

    Splendour change: The Presets are in but who's not coming?

    Splendour change: The Presets are in but who's not coming?

    Music Electronic duo will bring their new music to Byron Bay

    Surfing legend helps helicopter service

    Surfing legend helps helicopter service

    News Online board raffle for rescue copter.

    All Rhodes lead to Bangalow

    All Rhodes lead to Bangalow

    Whats On Popular baritone will headline music festival

    Local Partners