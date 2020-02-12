Lots in store throughout Byron Bay Surf Festival

Live music from bands like Psychedelic Porn Crumpets (pictured) will be on offer at Byron Bay Surf Festival.

BYRON Bay Surf Festival is on from Thursday, February 13 through to Sunday.

The schedule includes both free and ticketed events:

Thursday, February 13

• Film premiere: The Australian film premiere of Spoons, A Santa Barbara Story at Byron Community Centre Theatre, from 7-9pm.

Spoons is a story of craftsmanship, work ethic, renegades and tradition, featuring George Greenough, Renny Yater, Nat Young and Bob Mctavish. When Yater and Greenough innovated surfboards for one of the best waves on Earth, they changed the course of surfing forever. Spoons is a film that goes beyond the time spent in the ocean to define how one spends a lifetime.

Friday, February 14

• Art show: The 2020Byron Bay Surf Festival Art Show, presented by the festival and RVCA, will be held at the RVCA Gallery, Johnson St, Byron Bay, from 5-7pm.

Grab all your family and friends for an incredible showing of new art from this year’s featured artists: Ty Williams (US), Ozzie Wright, Kentharo Yoshida (Japan), Michelle Lockwood (US, Australia), James McMillan, Jaleesa Vincent and Robin Falxa (France).

Babe Rainbow will spin vinyl and there will be cold beverages from Byron Bay Brewery. Free event.

• Sunset cinema: Presented by BBSF and PureScot at Byron Bay Brewery from 7-9pm. Opening with a traditional welcome to country by special guest Jack McCoy, followed by a presentation and new short film by Pure Scot and Glen Casey. Australian major film premiere of Zone Frequency by US filmmaker Jack Coleman.

Live music: At Byron Bay Brewery, 9pm-midnight (doors open 8pm). Featuring Didirri, Tay Oskee and Fiona Franklin.

Saturday, February 15

• Beach clean-up: Presented by Patagonia and Dr Bronners at Wategos Beach from 7-9am.

Please come down and join in this free event.

• Wategos Wizards, a logging comp for blokes and mermaids: At Wategos Beach, 7am-5pm. Some of the world's best surfers unite.

• Surf Markets: Byron Bay Brewery, 9am-4pm.

• Shaka Events presentation, talks and ideas: Byron Bay Brewery Event Room from 4-6pm.

• Outdated Children: Australian film premiere, 7.30-9pm.

• Live music: Byron Bay Brewery, 9pm-midnight, featuring Goons of Doom, Wash, Cupid & the Stupids.

Sunday, February 16

Fluoro Sunday: Presented by One Wave, Wategos Beach, from 7-8am.

Wear fluoro, go surfing and support mental health while sliding the curl. Free event.

• Freestyle and stoke surf sessions: Wategos, 7am-3pm.

• Live music: Byron Bay Brewery 5-10pm, featuring Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, 100, Violent Monks, the 2020 BBSF closing ceremony, awards, cold beer and live music.

For more details, go online to byronbaysurffestival.com.au.