Want Falls tickets? Be prepared to fork out big bucks

TICKETS for Falls festival Byron Bay officially sold out within an hour last month, but passes to the event are still up for sale online.

Prices for the online offers go from just about the original selling price to two or three times the tickets' official value.

A quick look at popular reselling ticket website Viagogo showed today three-day tickets with camping selling online for $3,091.57.

The official price for a three-day ticket was $299.00 + $13.83 Fee = $312.83 plus camping Camping tickets (will be sold at $109 + 14.83 booking fees) for a total of $436.66.

Another seller offered the same three-day ticket plus camping for $1,000.

Online tickets for Falls Byron Bay are still up for sale online.

Tickets were still for sale from a number of different sellers as of this morning.

At the bottom of the screen, Viagogo clearly states the official price of the tickets for sale.

Falls fans have been angered by this, with Melbourne's Dominic Chambers expressing his dissatisfaction on Falls' Facebook page.

"Something not right about this at all - no one getting through yet thousands of tickets ending up on Viagogo," he said.

"The system's been completely owned by scalpers.

"Falls Music and Arts Festival please explain."

No official resale

Falls Festival crwod shot at main stage. Photo: Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy Contributed

Falls Festival organisers have confirmed there is no official resale.

"There is no official resale facility for The Falls Festival, with increasing demand we are investigating the viability of introducing one," the producers said.

"Till then, we strongly discourage patrons purchasing from any unauthorised third party sellers at inflated prices, we can't guarantee legitimacy of tickets purchased outside the Falls official platform.

"No tickets for Falls are issued until December 1st, we will be scanning all tickets on arrival and you will not be granted entrance if the barcode has already been scanned.

"If you're buying from a trusted friend for the face value price of the ticket that is fine.

"Supply and demand drives this market, and it's legal. The law permits them to do so.

"We wish people wouldn't resell tickets for profit, but at the moment, there isn't any legal recourse to prevent this."

Falls organisers highlighted that Live Performance Australia has released a Safe Tickets Guide which is supported by the festival, and industry-wide.

The statement also listed what Falls currently does to combat ticket scalping:

. "We put ticket limits on transactions."

. "We don't issue tickets to patrons until December 1st, in an effort to suppress the secondary market."

. "We offer Friends of Falls pre-sale to ensure long term patrons of the event are looked after - we encourage patron to join this."