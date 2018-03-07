Look what came out of the river at Brunswick

AN INTREPID band of 16 locals donned rubber gloves and boots for the Bruns River Clean Up along with locally owned and operated river cruise business Byron Bay Eco Cruises and Kayaks.

After grabbing bags and smothering themselves with insect repellent they gathered up their courage and set off into the wild.

Some focused on the boat harbour precinct while 10 of the band went upriver to collect whatever they could.

In total they retrieved about 200kg of rubbish.

Among the flotsam and jetsam collected were two bar fridges, plastic bottles, soft drink cans, foam and Styrofoam, plastic pots, fast-food containers, carpet, aerosol cans, plastic bags, rusted-out floating crab trap and two tennis balls.

Simon and Lorraine Freeden of Byron Bay Eco Cruises and Kayaks have provided their boat for this annual initiative for the last six years.

"Over the time we have been involved there has definitely been a reduction on the amount of waste along the river, which is great news and we'd like to thank all who participated,” Mr Freeden said.

The Freedens' business recently won Gold in the Ecotourism Category of the NSW Tourism Awards for the second year in a row.

"The awards help us to review what we do and work on ways of making our business better,” he said.

"It is also an acknowledgement of our team and our continued environmental practices.”