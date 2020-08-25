Menu
Sydney Hotshots are heading to Kyogle Bowling Club on October 1 for their Secret Fantasies tour.
Look out Kyogle, the bowlo is about to get hot, hot, hot

Adam Daunt
25th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
KYOGLE is set for a wild night on October 1 as Sydney Hotshots are head regional to debut their national Secret Fantasies Tour.

Filled with firemen, police men and Magic Mike homages, the Secret Fantasies tour is set to heat up Kyogle Bowling Club.

Hotshots MC Davey Hughes said the locals are in for a night of great excitement, featuring some new choreography by Garry Symonds.

“We have a bit of Magic Mike in there which the girls love to see but we have the good stuff we’ve always done, the firemen and stuff like that.”

“We just changed the routines a bit, keep it fresh, keep them up to date, keep them happy and light, we’ve got all the characters girls would know as well.”

Mr Hughes said regional shows, like the one set for Kyogle, have provided some of the groups more memorable moments.

“Last time I was in an outback town or a country town … one of the ladies walked up and dacked one of the boys which was pretty funny and she was older too so she knew exactly how to do it.”

Mr Hughes said the group was looking forward to debuting the tour after a long wait due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’re excited, we haven’t been working and doing shows and we love doing shows so we’re all excited, everyone’s ready to go,” he said.

“We’re all mates, we love doing the show and that comes across to the girls as well.”

For details about the event, see www.sydneyhotshots.com.

