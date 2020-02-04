Long-time author calls it a day after release of final books

Mullumbimby-based author Lian Hearn is retiring after decades of writing and more than 30 books to her name.

Mullumbimby-based author Lian Hearn is retiring after decades of writing and more than 30 books to her name.

AFTER decades spent creating worlds for readers, Mullumbimby-based author Lian Hearn is calling it a day.

Also known as Gillian Rubinstein, Ms Hearn has just released her final two novels, Orphan Warriors and Sibling Assassins.

While marking her retirement, the pair of books are also the final offerings of her Tales of the Otori series.

After 40 years spent writing novels and more than 30 books to show for it, Ms Heard said it felt like the right time to enjoy retirement.

“I decided it was time to retire,” Ms Hearn said.

“Writing novels is quite hard now.”

She said she was only going to write one final book, but that plan changed.

“When I was about to finish the first one, I realised I had this idea for the second one,” she said.

After toiling away on the bonus title, she was pleased to see them both released to the world on January 28.

“I’m really very happy with it, as happy as I have been with any of my books. This is a good high to go out on,” she said.

Ms Hearn said she felt her writing career had been “wonderful” overall.

Her Tales of the Otori series is comprised of historical fantasy novels set in a mythical world inspired by medieval Japan.

“I’ve always been interested in Japan and Japanese history,” she said.

Ms Hearn said her first trip to Japan, in 1993, was an “incredibly inspiring” experience.

“It’s so rich and the landscape is so beautiful,” she said.

Ms Hearn said she’d been fortunate to be able to study the Japanese language.

“If you want to understand a culture, to understand the language is so important,” she said.

“All of those things, I find, are really important to enriching the fabric of the story.”

Ms Hearn first came to Byron Bay in the 1970s, but had been away, including in South Australia, for some time before returning to the North Coast nine months ago.

While the Byron Shire’s a “very creative place”, she said the places she’d lived hadn’t overtly influenced her stories.

“When I’m writing the books I’m kind of in my room, and in my head,” she said.

While it’ll be a big change to stop writing novels, Ms Hearn said she may not put down the pen entirely; with penning poetry likely to be on the to-do list.