Long-term couple stands the taste of time

There's been a bit of bad press about adulterated honey recently. I'm no scientist and therefore have to rely on the knowledge of others who know what is wholesome and what isn't.

That's a good reason to buy as much food as possible directly from the people who produce it. Farmers' markets and farm-gate sales are where I buy my eggs and honey. That way (particularly if I can see the chooks in a paddock or hives in an orchard) I'm reasonably safe in assuming the food is as nutritious as it can be.

Honey and mustard are one of those magical pairings, like strawberries and cream.

This particular recipe, honed over the years, can be used as a dressing, marinade or sauce.

Today I'm using it for baked salmon fillets, a simple meal with delicious results.

BAKED HONEY

MUSTARD SALMON

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp cider or white-wine vinegar; 4 tbsp seeded Dijon mustard, divided; 1/4 cup honey; 1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed; salt and black pepper, to taste; 1/4 cup olive oil, divided; 4 salmon fillets

METHOD

Combine vinegar, mustard, honey, garlic, salt and pepper and olive oil in a screw-top jar, reserving 1 tablespoon each of the mustard and oil. Shake jar vigorously until all ingredients are combined. Place salmon fillets in a glass or ceramic dish and pour 1/4 cup of the sauce over. Toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Add remaining mustard to the jar and shake again.

Preheat oven to 200C. Line a shallow baking tray with foil and grease lightly with remaining oil. Place salmon fillets on tray, skin-side down. Bake for 15 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork.

Divide fish between four plates and drizzle with remaining sauce. Serve immediately with a salad and potatoes of your choice.

