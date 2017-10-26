Long may they run

BYRON Bay Runners Club president Caroline Bailey sees running as an important part of life.

Founded in 2012, the not- for-profit organisation saw two of its young runners have huge success with Elliott McGaughran and Kate Giddy winning events at the recent NSW All Schools Championships.

Kate Giddy also ran away with the win in the women's race at last weekend's Byron Lighthouse Run.

Club President, founder and coach Caroline Bailey said the club had athletes of many skill levels and aside from producing top flight track performers the club was also about fun, fitness and inclusion.

"Its great to see naturally talented athletes like Kate and Elliott perform well. I see these two young runners as potential winners at future Commonwealth and Olympic Games.

"Our club caters to both high performance and recreational runners,” Ms Bailey said. "But the aim of the club is to provide a friendly, supportive group that will help individuals of all levels of fitness and ability achieve their running goals.”

The club is also affiliated with athletics New South Wales, with seven coaches accredited and more than 50 members who all have access to the club's expert coaches.

Ms Bailey works as a psychologist and sees running as having great benefits for mental health, as well.

"Its fantastic as a social activity and gives people a great sense of well-being. It's an inspiring thing to do and for many it can be a great coping mechanism.”

The club holds a get together at 6pm every second Tuesday of the month at the Cavanbah Centre in Byron Bay.

For information go to: www.byronbayrunners.com