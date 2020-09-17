Long list of reasons to refuse $1.5M Brunswick Heads DA

Plans for a multi-dwelling development proposed for Brunswick Heads will go before the council this week.

Plans for a multi-dwelling development proposed for Brunswick Heads will go before the council this week.

BYRON Shire Council staff have given a dozen reasons why a multi-dwelling development proposed for Brunswick Heads should be refused.

A development application for the $1.58 million proposal, which involves four homes and four swimming pools, was lodged with the council in March.

It will be considered before the council’s planning meeting today.

The property, at 16 Short St, would have frontages to the dwellings split between Short St and Galleon Lane, if the development is approved.

Plans for a multi-dwelling development proposed for 16 Short St, Brunswick Heads will go before the council.

The site has featured a single home since 1971.

The council had already refused a previous, lower-density, proposal for the block.

That DA, which sought demolition of the existing home and construction of two new homes and two pools, was refused in March.

Among a host of reasons recommending its refusal, the council’s staff have cited the proposal’s density, parking, traffic and stormwater implications.

Plans for a multi-dwelling development proposed for 16 Short St, Brunswick Heads will go before the council.

In a report that will go before the meeting, the council’s manager of sustainable development, Chris Larkin, said the proposed development is “substantially inconsistent” with planning objectives linked with the low density residential zoning, and with planning controls under the Byron Development Control Plan.

“The development has generated significant community opposition and is not in the public interest,” he said in the report.

Plans for a multi-dwelling development proposed for 16 Short St, Brunswick Heads will go before the council.

He said the proposal is “considered to be an overdevelopment of the site in the context of the zoning and its location within a low density residential neighbourhood”.

In the report, Mr Larkin said the proposed development would “have an unacceptable impact on the neighbourhood character” and would generate “deleterious impacts on neighbours through overshadowing and loss of privacy”.