Logies 2018 live: Red carpet, winners, speeches and more

THE TV Week Logie Awards are under way and host Dave Hughes has led the night and its long list of jokes at other stars' expense.

Hughesy took a swipe at Channel Seven, Barnaby Joyce and Vikki Campion and the Married at First Sight stars.

He also targeted Karl and Peter Stefanovic and their famous Ubergate gaffe before he also made light of Lisa Wilkinson's move to Ten.

Earlier on the red carept, Karl and his fiance Jasmine Yarbrough turned heads as he appeared alongside his Today Show co-stars.

PICTURE SPECIAL: Best and worst dressed at the Logies

MasterChef's George Calombaris and Gold Logie dark horse Andrew Winter also copped flak as Hughesy let rip on some of the biggest stars in the TV industry.

"Andrew Winter, it's good to put a face to a name," said Hughes.

Selfies were taken on the red carpet as the Today Show cast arrived and Carrie Bickmore and Lisa Wilkinson bumped into each other. Bickmore also revealed her new baby bump.

Lisa Wilkinson and Carrie Bickmore on the red carpet.Picture: Jerad Williams

Gold Logie nominee Tracy Grimshaw was too polite to spruik herself to viewers to vote for her at home, while the stars of Married at First Sight were also there in full force with Ashley saying she was "single and ready to mingle".

In a somewhat controversial move, this year's ceremony has a change of venue. Long considered a Melbourne institution, the event has been moved The Star Casino on the Gold Coast.

Tonight's line-up of nominees for the coveted Gold Logie is gearing up to be a battle of the TV hosts. The Living Room's Amanda Keller, Selling Houses Australia presenter Andrew Winter, Family Feud host Grant Denyer and A Current Affair's Tracy Grimshaw are vying for the top prize.

Love Child actor Jessica Marais - who has pulled out of the ceremony due to health reasons - and Doctor Doctor actor Rodger Corser are also in line to take out gold.

Follow our live coverage below