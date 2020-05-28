‘Lock him up’: Rage over deleted video

Warning: Distressing

A video of a dog catching a penguin on a Melbourne beach and running off with it has left the internet distraught - but it's not for the reason you may think.

The viral video - which has been viewed almost 2 million times since it was uploaded earlier this week - has already been deleted once by TikTok.

But it was shared again last week with the caption: "My puppo thinks it's funny to catch penguins, tik tok deleted it!!!!"

And it's the Aussie dog owner's reaction to the jaw-dropping scenario that has people up in arms.

In the clip, the dog - believed to be a golden retriever, which are known for their affectionate traits - runs ahead of its owner on an empty beach.

It sees a black lump on the shore of the water, grabs it and starts running with it in its mouth. The owner identifies it as a penguin and yells: "Oi, get away from it. Get away from the penguin."

But as the dog drops the flailing penguin to the sand, which some believe was already dead, the owner starts laughing - and the unexpected response has left TikTok users furious and upset.

"Why are you laughing? I would be crying," one said.

"Mate, the issue is your attitude, the fact that you find this funny," another added.

"I would not be recording this and instead save that poor penguin," someone else wrote.

While one commented: "I don't find any second of this video to be funny. It's traumatic."

Another said her "jaw dropped" watching it unfold.

Harsher critics said the owner "should be locked up" for letting the dog loose with the native Australian animal, with others agreeing, writing "lock him up".

Not everyone was furious though, with some defending the dog, saying it was just behaving on animal instincts adding it looked as if the penguin may have already been dead.

"Every single dog would have done this. The dog didn't kill it and clearly he (the owner) was running to the dog. He didn't cause it's death," one said.

"Guys it's literally a puppy, It's exploring and experiencing new things leave them alone. I'm sure he has control over his dog," another wrote.

Since the video was re-uploaded to the increasingly popular video platform on May 17, it has received over 1500 comments - but the poster has replied to only one.

"If you can't train your dog, keep it on a leash," the commenter wrote, to which the creator of the video said: "No thx."

Last month, a TikTok video that showed a Swedish backpacker flouting lockdown rules to go sunbaking angered many, with people telling her she needed to be "taking this pandemic seriously".

In the clip, the tourist said she had to "look around" when sunbathing on the Gold Coast to avoid getting arrested.

"Arrest me, for sunbathing? That's … what the … what?" she said.

Across the short video was a block of text that read: "Give me a fine 1200Auddollar."

In response to the backlash she told news.com.au she wasn't asking to be fined and didn't go to any beaches that were closed.

