Is this the Loch Ness monster?

THE body of an unidentified sea creature, which recently washed up on a US beach, bears a creepy resemblance to the famous Loch Ness monster.

The mystery creature was reportedly spotted by a father and son who were out on a boat trip near Wolf Island, Georgia.

Jeff Warren told News 4 Jax that he thought it was a dead seal when they first found it, but as they got closer it started to resemble a "Loch Ness-type thing".

The creature was reportedly about 1-2m in length and had a long neck and two fins.

The animal is yet to be properly identified but director of the US Fish and Wildlife Service, Dan Ash, said that some sea creatures, such as basking sharks, can decompose in a way that makes it look like it has a long neck and tiny head.

Alternatively, the "creature" could also be a simple hoax.