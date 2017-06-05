Locals reflect on London attacks

BYRON Shire locals currently in London have shared their thoughts following the weekend's terror attacks on London Bridge that left seven dead and 48 people injured, 21 critically.

The attack, claimed by the so called Islamic State, saw three men in a white van run down pedestrians on London Bridge, then go on a stabbing rampage in the Borough market reportedly yelling, "this is for Allah" before they were gunned down by police.

Like many J'aimee Skippon Volke, Director of the Byron Bay Fim Festival marked herself as being safe on Facebook late Sunday evening Australian time.

Speaking to the Byron Shire News Ms Skippon-Volke looked back to an earlier time when the Irish Republican (IRA) were terrorising London in the 1990's. She said Londoners were continuing to exhibit the same stoicism they did back then.

"I grew up in Covent Garden during the IRA years, in an apartment that was built on an old Blitz site," she said. "Last night I was home with my UK family about 2.5 km from Borough Markets, and awoke with messages from worried friends and family.

"This bemuses most Londoners as it's a really large city with a population of 7.9million, so the odds are very low that we'd be affected... unless something happens in your own neighbourhood.

"(Back then) we never hated or feared the Irish and it's great to see so many Central Londoners still keeping a balanced view of the situation."

Owners of Pearl Dentures in Mullumbimby Kim and David Smith visited the Borough Markets the day before the attack and intend continuing their holiday in England.

"We won't be coming home any earlier than planned and will continue to do the things we came to do and see although we... will have our eyes peeled," said Ms Smith. "Everyone in this world these days must be vigilant and remember to be kind to those different to us. Not everyone is bad."