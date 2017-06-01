News

Locals join JPY for the Variety Club Bash

Christian Morrow
| 1st Jun 2017 9:49 AM
BASHING: Driver Bruce Maxwell, navigator John Paul Young and mechanic Warren Simmons on the road for the Variety Club Bash.
BASHING: Driver Bruce Maxwell, navigator John Paul Young and mechanic Warren Simmons on the road for the Variety Club Bash.

BYRON Bay community stalwart Warren Simmons is just back from his seventh annual Variety Club Bush Bash around NSW visiting 12 schools and raising money for disadvantaged children.

Together with driver Bruce Maxwell and navigator John Paul Young (yes that's the JPY to fans of Love is in the Air), Mr Simmons took their 1952 Ford F100 V8 on a gruelling trek around NSW raising money for sick kids.

Mr Simmons was the on-board mechanic for

the F100 which was the oldest of the 82 pre- 1976 vehicles that took part in the Bash which raised a whopping $850,000 for kids in need.

"I love taking part in the Bash,” said Mr Simmons. "It's one of the cheapest charities you can support with 91 cents in every dollar going to support kids in need.”

Locals may recognise the driver Bruce Maxwell as one time owner of the legendary Short Stop in Byron Bay during the seventies.

Mr Simmons and Mr Maxwell didn't do much singing during the trip leaving the entertainment duties to JPY when they called in at schools during the trip

