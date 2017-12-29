Local talent shines at Falls

LOCAL TALENT: Crowds are set to enjoy a plethora of local talent in The Grove at Falls Festival Byron Bay 2017-18.

THE Grove will be a party within the party at Falls Festival Byron Bay.

Besides the headlining music acts, the festival will offer a number of intimate, diverse shows to chill with and enjoy by local and visiting artists at The Grove.

Some of the Northern Rivers performers are:

Lady Slug

BAREFOOT TALENT: Lady Slug.

Spawned in early 2016; this band is a melting pot of nu-jazz and eclectic soul.

Carving soundscapes with enough jazz 'to take home to yo mama', they have been labelled "multi-dimensional freaks" and traverse a plethora of genre, era and influence.

They fuse hectic polyrhythmic keys, a 'phat' rhythm section, euphonium, sax, and lead vocals.

Catch them daily at Lola's Bar.

The Button Collective

FOLK: Local band The Button Collective helped keep the crowds entertained at the Eat the Street festival. Kate O'Neill

The Button Collective is an exciting and energetic folk and bluegrass band.

Their music borrows elements from the traditional folk bands of Australia and Ireland, spiced with the spirit of fast-paced bluegrass from America, all with a very personal and intimate delivery from singer and songwriter Brodie Buttons.

Catch them at Lola's bar and Cafe De Rude.

Monkey Monkey Shake Shake

PSYCHEDELIC: Byron Shire duo Monkey Monkey Shake Shake.

Described as a "neo-Dada, punk-crafted explosion" by the Byron Arts Magazine, Monkey Monkey Shake Shake mixes live music, art, dancing, drumming, pom poms and pancake suits into a genre-bending singalong.

Get ready to dance with a Grizzly Bear. Every day at Lola's Bar.

10-minute Disco

TUNES: DJ Flashdance, aka Ali May Brown.

From the Billinudgel soiree that is Nudge Nudge Wink Wink comes this mistress of funk.

Roller-skating DJ Flashdance will bring the retro funk and party tunes banging into the 10-minute disco party. Daily.

Dandyman

GET READY TO LAUGH: Byron's Dandyman.

Australia's prince of circus and comedy, our own Dandyman, will thrill audiences with a kooky, eclectic, unique and quirky show featuring; jaw dropping circus, absurd acrobatics, side-splitting comedy and mischievous highjinks.

Daily at Le Petite Grand.