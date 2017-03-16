Local speedsters claim world records

SPEED KINGS: AAA Racing's Mitchell Afflick, Joanne Fysh and Jean-Paul Afflick with the team's record-breaking 'faired' bike.

SUFFOLK Park's AAA Racing team is back from the annual Dry Lake Racers Speed Week at Lake Gairdner in South Australia with a clutch of new records.

Despite 45-degree heat, two big storms and an engine blow-up, the team cemented its claim to having the fastest 100cc bike in the world over a measured mile.

Jean-Paul Afflick from AAA set the record for the bike using the 'fairing' (aerodynamic cover over the engine) at 116.2mph.

Meanwhile, his younger brother Mitchell travelled at 108.4mph to set the 'unfaired' record.

Jean-Paul said the team was very proud of what they had achieved.

"Not only are both these times official Australian records, they are also much faster than our class records set at Lake Bonneville in the US,” said Jean-Paul.

"I really have to thank our local business supporters, including East Point Signs, Simmo's Automotive Group, Mana Fitness and Jungle for help making this possible.”