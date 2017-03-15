News

Local oppose pay parking for Bangalow

Christian Morrow
| 15th Mar 2017 10:04 AM
TRAFFIC STOPPER: Pictured in Bangalow's main sreet is local identity and regular visitor Shanti Ananda. He doubts pay parking would suit the town.
TRAFFIC STOPPER: Pictured in Bangalow's main sreet is local identity and regular visitor Shanti Ananda. He doubts pay parking would suit the town. Christian Morrow

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

LOOKS like Bangalow is next on the list for paid parking with Byron Shire Council set to begin a parking review for the town soon.

Council believes a paid parking scheme in Bangalow would generate an estimated $700,000 net income to Council each year and would assist with infrastructure maintenance and improvement in Bangalow town centre and elsewhere in the Shire.

Council re-assured locals that as is the case for paid parking in the Byron CBD, residents, ratepayers and workers pay parking e-permit would apply to Bangalow pay parking areas at no additional fee.

President of the Bangalow Chamber of Commerce Jo Miller said she was fielding many calls from local businesses and ratepayers all opposed to the introduction of paid parking in the town.

"We are currently undergoing a massive town masterplanning process that has highlighted again and again the issues around traffic management,” she said.

"Parking around town is a problem but talking about paid parking now is premature when we are already in this planning process.

"Where is the community consultation? We are not a major tourist attraction like Byron we are fndamentally a small heritage village and paid parking is not part of how we see ourselves.”

Ms Miller is also part of Bangalow Community Action Alliance, a group made up of around 16 local Bangalow residents groups who she says are all oposed to the introduction of pay parking.

"There is widespread community opposition to this,” she said.

The council has confirmed it will conduct a community consultation during April and the parking study undertaken by the Council will be complementary to town's masterplan process.

Byron Shire Council infrastructure planning team leader Evan Elford said if introduced, paid parking would apply to one and two hour parking areas within the town centre.

Council is also considering increasing the number of one-hour parks after a survey found the average parking time was 54 minutes.

The proposed paid parking scheme would run exactly like the existing program in Byron Bay, and exemption e-permit holders would simply park and walk away.

Existing pay parking exemption e-permit holders would not need to apply for an additional exemption.

The council is expecting a public report to be made available by mid-year.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  bangalow chamber of commerce bangalow community action alliance byron shire council pay parking

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
EDITORIAL: We must rally to save our drabness!

EDITORIAL: We must rally to save our drabness!

I DON'T know much about art but I do know what I don't like and this Elysium thing is stirring up a row of biblical proportions.

Current road closures across Northern Rivers

Rising water at Bangalow.

Road closures are still in place around the region

Finals for Byron Bay teams

GREAT PLAYER: Rams' prolific goal scorer Gianluca Bongiovanni.

Rams and Wildcats make pre-season finals

Local oppose pay parking for Bangalow

TRAFFIC STOPPER: Pictured in Bangalow's main sreet is local identity and regular visitor Shanti Ananda. He doubts pay parking would suit the town.

Bangalow non-plussed by pay parking idea

Local Partners

EDITORIAL: We must rally to save our drabness!

I DON'T know much about art but I do know what I don't like and this Elysium thing is stirring up a row of biblical proportions.

Is your child the next dirtgirlworld TV star?

JOIN THEM: Scrapboy and Dirtgirl get grubby.

Producers are looking for 20 children to be featured in new series

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Melody brings a strong sound to Bluesfest

FRESH: Chicago musician Melody Angel.

Chicago musician Melody Angel

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Is your child the next dirtgirlworld TV star?

PRODUCERS of the award-winning program are looking for 20 children to be featured in new series

Over-40s only dance party coming to Queensland

Steve Clisby is bringing his popular over-40s dance party 40up to Brisbane.

IT WAS a sell-out success in Sydney and now 40up is heading north.

#MENISM: Rocky dad's joke lands him in national spotlight

Former South Sydney Rabbitoh and Rockhampton father Jamie Simpson spoke with David "Kochy" Kosh and Samantha Armytage this morning over the apparent gender bias in pram parking signs after his joke Facebook post went viral.

Former NRL player calls on dad's of Australia to 'band together'

MOVIE REVIEW: Joel Edgerton digs deep for Loving role

Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga in a scene from the movie Loving.

AUSSIE actor plays a brickie arrested for interracial marriage.

Justin Bieber apologises over Sunshine Coast outburst

Justin Bieber apologises over an outburst during his visit to the Sunshine Coast.

Bieber's tongue-in-cheek 'sorry' to camera crew

Ryan Gosling’s new film a ‘humiliating wreck’

Ryan Gosling’s newest flick doesn’t quite scale the heights of La La Land.

HIS anticipated follow-up to La La Land is being savaged by critics.

MOVIE REVIEW: A Cure For Wellness is deliriously bonkers

Dean DeHaan in a scene from the movie A Cure For Wellness.

THIS genre-bending ride has an enticingly spooky atmosphere.

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 UNDER OFFER!

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 UNDER OFFER!

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

Tastefully Renovated Character Home

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $695,000

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

SURF SIDE SOUTH GOLDEN

26 Peter Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 4 2 2 $775,000

Within a short stroll to the surf and discreetly tucked away is this original beach cottage built circa 1983. Private, this tranquil oasis offers an authentic...

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!