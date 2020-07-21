Local musos help make waves in California

DAVID Ely's first trip to Byron Bay was just about catching some waves, little did he know how heavily the coastal town would influence his music career.

Splitting his time between California and Byron Bay, the musician is set to release his debut record in September under the DAPOOLPARTY moniker with help from some Byron Bay musicians.

"I flew over to Melbourne to do some music and I just went to Byron to catch some waves, I ended up bumping into Massimo, the drummer from The Badlands, … I just liked the music I was hearing and I ended up staying on and off for probably three or four years and found myself interwoven in the community," Ely said.

Currently stuck in California due to COVID-19, Ely collaborated with Byron Bay guitarist Cameron Spike-Porter virtually on the record which he said bought out the best in him creatively.

"I don't think it could work like this if I didn't have someone that I trust musically. Cam and I have worked together, produced and played in other bands, so I kind of trust his musical judgment," Ely said.

"I'll send him a song that's 50 per cent done, it's got the beat, the melodies or vocals and I'll be like 'do your thing to it' … it's always a curveball with Cam, like 'oh I didn't think it would go that way but it went that way' … it made me progress as a producer."

The debut record is set to be DAPOOLPARTY's first full length production which hopefully has something for everyone.

"I want it to be sticky, I want you to psyched, I want the verse to be as catchy as the chorus and the bridge to be as catchy as all those things," Ely said.

"There's a rawness that I want to keep but I want it to be accessible so if I play it for someone there's something for everyone, if you're a drummer you'll be into the drums, if you're a singer, you'll like the vocal production, if you're a normal listener you'll be like 'I like the lyrics' if you're a guitar player you'll be like 'that guitar part is pretty crazy."

For updates on DAPOOLPARTY, search DAPOOLPARTY on Instagram or Spotify.