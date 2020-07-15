Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Stephen and Jess Parry-Valentine enjoy a barbecue lunch at Reflections Holiday Parks Clarkes Beach. (Photo: Stephen Parry)
Stephen and Jess Parry-Valentine enjoy a barbecue lunch at Reflections Holiday Parks Clarkes Beach. (Photo: Stephen Parry)
News

Local holiday parks open their doors to QLD tourists

Javier Encalada
15th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOLIDAY parks on the Northern Rivers are welcoming guests from Queensland while ensuring a COVID-safe holiday.

Reflections Holiday Parks CEO Steve Edmonds said he was proud to be able to welcome guests from Queensland back to the parks since the borders reopened on July 10.

“There has always been a strong Queenslander representation in our northern NSW parks which range from Ballina and Evans Head right through to Byron,” he said.

“Our Queensland visitors make up to 25 per cent of statewide guests and we are happy to see them returning now they are able to do so.”

Mr Edmonds said after months of restricted movements and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, people are craving nature-based, outdoor holidays.

“Our coastal and country parks promise fresh air and relaxation, encourage healthy outdoor activities and support regional townships which have done it tough and struggled through drought, fires and now a pandemic,” he said.

“To ensure we continue to offer these great, worry-free holiday experiences, Reflections parks follow all NSW Public Health Requirements and have a firm COVID-19 Safety Plan in place.

“We closely monitor and act on the latest information from NSW Health to keep our parks safe holiday havens throughout these uncertain times.”

More Stories

ballina byron bay evans head northern rivers holiday parks northern rivers tourism reflections holiday parks
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The crazy things we need to do to get phone signal

        premium_icon The crazy things we need to do to get phone signal

        News ONE Lismore resident has to climb up a ladder to get urgent text messages.

        Accused killer’s dad sent blurry medical document to lawyer

        premium_icon Accused killer’s dad sent blurry medical document to lawyer

        Crime The man has been charged over an alleged fatal assault at Ballina

        Aussie mum ‘fears for life’ after Bali prison hell

        premium_icon Aussie mum ‘fears for life’ after Bali prison hell

        Crime Sara Connor: Byron Bay mum to be released from Bali jail

        What next for Italo Club merger with Sydney soccer club?

        premium_icon What next for Italo Club merger with Sydney soccer club?

        News AFTER meeting with Club Marconi last week, the Lismore Italo Club is hopeful it can...