Local Health District has record number of COVID tests

A Nurse is seen with a clipboard checking information as locals attend the Warringah Aquatic Centre Pop-up Drive-through COVID-19 Testing site in Sydney Australia. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

THE Northern Rivers has continued our stellar record for locally acquired COVID-19 cases with none confirmed since July, the Northern NSW Health District confirmed today.

A Tweed Shire resident in hotel quarantine in Sydney was confirmed as a case of COVID-19 on December 26.

That case was acquired overseas.

NNSWLHD chief executive Wayne Jones said this person would be released from isolation once health staff confirm that it is safe to do so.

"While testing rates have dropped in the last day or two in line with the NSW trend, we

were pleased to see high numbers of people coming through our testing clinics over the Christmas period, with around 2,600 tests conducted in the past week," he said.

The health district has now reached more than COVID 90,000 tests performed.

"Anyone with even the mildest symptoms, such as headache, fatigue, cough, sore throat or runny nose, is asked to come forward immediately for testing, then isolate until they receive a negative result," Mr Jones said.

To date, a total of 63 residents in the Northern NSW Health District have had coronavirus, 58 of whom are believed to have acquired the disease overseas.

Four were from a known cluster and one was locally acquired from an unidentified source.

FAST FACTS:

To help stop the spread of COVID-19:

If you are unwell, get tested and isolate right away - don't delay. Remain

isolated until you receive your test result.

Wash your hands regularly. Take hand sanitiser with you when you go out.

Keep your distance. Leave 1.5m between yourself and others.

Wear a mask when using public transport, rideshares and taxis, and in shops,

places of worship and other places where you can't physically distance. When

taking taxis or rideshares, commuters should sit in the back.

To find your nearest testing clinic visit https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/how-to-

protect-yourself-and-others/clinics or contact your GP.