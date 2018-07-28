Menu
The Aussie rules community will be rocked by news of the death. Picture: Darrian Traynor/AFL Media/Getty Images
AFL

Footballer collapses and dies

28th Jul 2018 6:57 PM

CENTRAL Highlands Football League has been rocked by the devastating news a local Aussie rules player from the Dunnstown reserves team collapsed and died following a game on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred at Learmonth Football Ground, just north of Ballarat. Efforts were made to revive the player, but he unfortunately died at the scene.

Emergency services were sighted, with an air ambulance landing on the ground.

The reserves player made his way to the bench towards the end of the game and said he felt unwell, before he passed out, according to the Ballarat Courier.

While the circumstances surrounding the collapse are unknown, Channel 9 is reporting the incident as a possible heart attack.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman said: "Police will prepare a report for the coroner after a man in his 20s died at Learmonth Recreation Reserve.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious."

Ambulance Victoria paramedics attended the ground just after 2pm.

afl ballarat central highlands football league dunnstown learmonth victoria police

