Local food growers produce innovation

OUR local farmers and food producers are always coming up with creative new ideas to make the most of local produce - from sauces, pickles and ferments, to spreads, sauces and jams. Here's some of the latest products you'll find at New Brighton and Mullumbimby Farmers.

DUCK EGG CUSTARD: Made using fresh Jersey milk from Allard's Dairy in Burringbar, vanilla beans from North Queensland, and Woodland Valley's own fresh pasture-raised duck eggs from their farm near Burringbar, Woodland Valley Farm's home made duck egg custard is all natural and oh-so-good. It's rich, creamy and delicious.

INDIAN CURRY PASTE: Known for their flavoursome sauces and curry pastes made from local ingredients, Church Farm are now making an Indian Curry Paste flavoured with fresh onion, tomato, ginger, turmeric, chilli and spices. It makes a super easy meal - just add the contents of the jar to a saucepan and fry, add meat fish or vegies, coconut milk and serve.

KHORASAN BREAD: One of the oldest grains known to man, Khorasan is known to be gentle on the digestive system and is often used as alternative bread for those with wheat intolerance. It's very high in fibre and has a rich nutty, buttery flavour and soft texture. Sourdough specialists Crabbes Creek Woodfired have recently started using this ancient grain to create their own Khorasan loaf.

MUSHROOM BROTH: Fermented food creator, Katerina Suria, of Suria Foods, runs a no-waste operation, coming up with creative solutions to avoid anything being thrown away. Her mushroom broth is an excellent example - using the offcuts from her jars of fermented mushrooms, she adds herbs, and leftover veggies and simmers for eight hours to create a richly flavoured mushroom broth. It has the same prebiotic benefits as bone broth, says Katerina, and is ideal for using in ramen-style Asian soups.