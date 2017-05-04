Local dancers step up to help

FUNDRAISING: Clement and Joanna from Passada School of Afro Dance.

STARS of Byron Shire Dance for Cancer is back and Jo O'Connor from Suffolk Park Post Office is just one local star getting ready to don her dancing shoes.

The Cancer Council NSW gala fundraising event will be held from 6pm on Saturday, June 17, at the Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club.

DANCER: Sufflolk Park's Jo O'Connor

"Deep down as a little girl I always wanted to be a ballerina,” Jo said.

"But at 162cm tall, I was not built for the ballet world.

"Whether on the sporting field, a fancy dress cancer charity event that I have supported, I always bring my strong competitive nature along for the ride.”

Jo will be dancing with Joanna Suter and Clement Maura from the Passada School of Afro Latin Dance.

The local stars will be fundraising to help Cancer Council NSW continue its groundbreaking research and provide support services and programs in the local area.

The community are invited to get involved and support the cause, with Jo, Joanna and Clement asking for your support and dancing tips.

Go to www.everydayhero. com.au/event/starsof byronshire2017 or the Stars Of Byron Shire Dance For Cancer Facebook page.

Tickets to the event can be purchased at Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club or by phoning 66842533.

Tickets are also available online at www.mullumex services.com.au/what-s-on.