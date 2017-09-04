Meet the local children getting grubby with Dirtgirl on TV

TEAM: Costa the Gnome, Dirtgirl and Scrapboy in Get Grubby TV.

GET Grubby TV, the new live TV series for children from iconic local brand Dirtgirl, is launching on ABC Kids this Monday at 8.20am.

Get Grubby TV tells the adventures of famous characters Dirtgirl, Scrapboy and Costa the Garden Gnome, featuring children and their hobbies.

Most of thew children featured in the season are Northern Rivers residents.

Besides the children, Lismore-based musicians The Hussy Hicks are also part of the cast as Dirtgirl's Band.

With 20 episodes running for 12 minutes each, Get Grubby TV delivers a grubby bucket list full of adventures as the trio are on a mission to explore a world of nature and find themselves up to their eyeballs in grubby fun.

This is a story-world where bugs check into hotels, dirt is awesome and getting grubby can win the day.

In episode 1, called Buzz, to be aired this morning, Dirtgirl's bestie, Scrapboy and Costa The Garden Gnome, arrive with a bucket full of grubby challenges.

The first challenge, what's stickier than mud? means that the trio set off for a sticky (and fun) adventure to the honey house to find answers and learn a new dance.

Get Grubby TV promises to have enough grit and adventure to take planet-loving pre-schoolers on imagination-charged escapades, packed with the silly stuff they enjoy surrounding themselves in and the curiosities that they love to explore in their backyard.

Get Grubby TV is a Mememe Productions television series for ABC KIDS, with funding support from Screen Australia in association with Create NSW.

Dirtgirl was created by Cate McQuillan and Hewey Eustace from Camira Creek, and the series has been broadcasted in 28 countries.

Episodes

Butterfly Girl - Star Baker from Mullumbimby - September 6



YOUNG STAR: Star Baker from Mullumbimby as Butterfly Girl, with Dirtgirl in Get Grubby TV.

Star Boy - Zenon and Dylan O'Donnell from Byron Bay - September 7

LOOKING UP: Dirtgirl and Zenon O'Donnell from Byron Bay as Starboy in Get Grubby TV.

Surfer Girls - Ocea Curtis and Poppy Morrison from Lennox Head - September 9

Poppy Morison and Ocea Curtis of Lennox Head as Surfer Girls in Get Grubby TV.

Puddle Jumpers - Fernleigh Public School - September 11

HAPPY: Students from Fernleigh Pulic School as Puddles Jumpers with Costa the Gnome in Get Grubby TV.

Tent Boy and Tent Girl - Bowie and Milla Robertson from Coraki - September 15

OUTDOORS: Bowie Robertson of Coraki as Camping Boy in Get Grubby TV.

Plastic-Free Boy - Arlian Ecker Ballina - September 20

ENTHUSIASTIC: Arlian Ecker of Ballina as Plastic-Free Boy with Dirtgitl in Get Grubby TV.

Beach Kids - Bronte and Rio Sullivan from Lennox Head as beach Kids - September 21