Local brewery answers thirsty cries

JASMINE BURKE
25th May 2017 8:00 AM

TASTEBUDS across the region are rejoicing as one of our favourite beverages prepares to expand.

Crew from Byron Bay originated Stone and Wood have been busy lately, with plans for growth, international success and brewing up new beers.

Off the back of receiving DA approval to increase production capacity at their Murwillumbah site, the brewery has won a list of accolades at last Thursday's Australian Independent Brewery Awards.

Champion Large Brewery was award along with several medals for their beers.

And that's not the only thing, the brewery have answered the thirsty cries of Australian expats and other fans that live in London and the UK, now sending small shipments of their Pale Ale to pubs on distant shores.

Three newly brewed recipes are hitting kegs and include XPA, Hinterland Ale and The Salty Sour East. - brews which deliver dry bitterness, a subtle sweetness from malt, vanilla and scotch and sweet and sour aroma's.

The new Pilot Batch beers were brewed especially for Good Beer Week and GABS but if you're local you can hook in to a few kegs on tap at the Byron brewery's tasting room for a limited time.

Stone and Wood will start works on upgrading their brewhouse, fermentation capacity and increasing cellaring space, after receiving DA approval from Tweed Council.

The expansion is expected to meet demands for the the three to five years.

Topics:  brewery northern rivers lifestyle stone and wood

