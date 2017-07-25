News

Local brand makes a splash with social media ambassadors

Samantha Poate
| 25th Jul 2017 10:00 AM
Johansen and Bondi Sands social ambassadors luncheon at Newrybar.
Johansen and Bondi Sands social ambassadors luncheon at Newrybar. Jessica Johansen-Bell

SEVENTEEN Australian bloggers ascended on the Harvest Bakery in Newrybar yesterday to launch local brand Johansen into the spotlight.

The event brought together well-known social media ambassadors to try, post and share the brands new line to social media followers and create brand awareness.

Designer and business owner of Johansen, Jessica Johansen-Bell said she is always looking to network and boost her brand across Australia.

"Sometimes I am reaching out to supermodels, reality stars, influencers and I have always had a positive response and they want to work with my brand," Miss Johansen-Bell said.

"This event was done to bring all the social influences together, all the girls were posting, taking photos of everything they could, getting dressed up in the clothes and taking photos of themselves."

 

Johansen and Bondi Sands social ambassadors luncheon at Newrybar.
Johansen and Bondi Sands social ambassadors luncheon at Newrybar. Jessica Johansen-Bell

Miss Johansen-Bell was only 19 years old when she started the label back in 2014 and since then it has seen tremendous growth and increasing popularity.

"I always had a huge obsession with clothing and really wanted to create my own label to express my style," she said.

"My brand represents the new generation of style, a confident girl who loves to express herself through natural luxurious comfort."

Yesterday's event was sponsored by Bondi Sands, which Miss Johansen-Bell said was a perfect fit with the identity of her brand.

"I contacted Shaun, the owner of Bondi Sands and he was happy to be apart of the event and he really believes in me and the brand."

"Shaun has been extremely generous and every girl loves to wear Bondi Sands so it worked out perfectly."

Miss Johansen-Bell said some of the biggest names in social media will be sporting her brand at Splendour this weekend.

"It's funny because one of the girls walked in and said her dress broke and she was meant to go to Splendour in this outfit she was wearing and then she was like yes this is perfect now I can wear this to Splendour," she said.

You can check out Johansen the label on Instragram @johansenofficial or the website www.johansenofficial.com.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  fashion northern rivers social media



