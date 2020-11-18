Menu
NAB banks closed across the country
Local bank branches closed in nationwide threat

Adam Hourigan
18th Nov 2020 6:15 PM
NAB BANK branches across the North Coast were suddenly evacuated and shut at around 3pm this afternoon, after what was termed a "physical threat" was made.

News Corp is reporting that the threats were made to branches based in Queensland, but a NAB spokesman confirmed that branches on the North Coast were included in the nationwide closure.

Across the North Coast, the NAB has offices on the Northern Rivers in Kingscliff, Murwillumbah, Byron Bay, Mullumbimby, Kyogle, Casino, Lismore and Ballina.

In the Clarence Valley, the branches are at Yamba and Grafton, while on the Mid North Coast, the branches are at Woolgoolga, Coffs Harbour, Sawtell, Bellingen and Dorrigo.

The Grafton branch of National Australian Bank in Prince St.
"We are progressively sweeping our branches, business banking centres and commercial offices to ensure they are safe to return," the bank said in a statement released to media.

" As they are deemed safe, we will advise our colleagues located in each of these they can return and locations will be progressively reopened to customers."

Branches closed include commercial offices where they are co-located with branches, and where ATMs were located onsite at a branch they were taken offline.

"As always the safety and security of our customers and colleagues is our priority," the media release said.

"We are working closely with police and will continue to provide updates when we can."

Digital banking services including internet and Mobile Banking, as well as telephone banking, remain available to customers as normal.

