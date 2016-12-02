News

Local arts organisations receive funding for 2017 projects

Javier Encalada
| 2nd Dec 2016 11:19 AM
Djurra will be NORPA's locally-developed show in its 2017 season.
Djurra will be NORPA's locally-developed show in its 2017 season. Kate Holmes

TWO local arts projects have received funding of almost $40,000 combined by the latest round of $1.3Million in grants from Regional Arts Australia.

Funds totalling $1,310,788.30 will support 89 arts and cultural projects across rural, regional and remote Australia through the latest round of the Australian Government's Regional Arts Fund. The projects involve a wide range of art forms, partnerships and professional practice.

In the Northern Rivers, the selected projects are:

Wake Up Time Women, Goonengerry, $19,930.30: A Bundjalung and Kunwinjku women's cultural exchange and collaborative textile project.

This project facilitates the Wake Up Time Women (a regional Bundjalung women's textile-arts collective), to participate in a cultural exchange and collaborative arts project with a group of Kunwinjku textile artists, visiting from Injalak Arts, Oenpelli, NT.

Both groups specialise in fabric printing, dyeing, fibre and weaving.

This will support the women to develop professional skills and create relationships of cultural significance with other regional Indigenous women artists.

NORPA Bundjalung Dance Troupe, Lismore, $19,992: In 2017, NORPA will work with local Bundjalung artists toward the formation of a new dance troupe. The project aims to enhance artistic capacity.

The Dance Troupe will work with elders to create a dance component and welcome to country for the opening of NORPA's theatre piece Djurra.

It is hoped the Dance Troupe will also create new work for NAIDOC week, Survival Day and other local events.

Regional Arts Australia President Kate Fielding highlighted important trends in this year's grant recipients.

"The projects announced here are indicative of the creative spirit that lies at the heart of arts and culture in regional Australia," she said.

"The strength of many of these projects lies in the collaborations between artist and community, between organisations and volunteers, between the arts and other community drivers."

Topics:  aboriginal bundjalung art byron bay community first national lismore norpa whatson

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!