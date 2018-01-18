Bernard Fanning vs Cory Bernardi over Hottest 100 list

Update 3.18pm: BYRON Bay resident Bernard Fanning has rejected the use of his music by Cory Bernardi and the Conservative Australian Party on an alternative Hottest 100 playlist.

Using his social media pages, Fanning explained his position.

"Bernard Fanning does not endorse the inclusion of any of his music in the Australian Conservatives Hottest 100," he said.

"It is clearly another puerile attempt to distract people from what is a serious question that needs rigorous debate.

"This, typically from Bernardi and his 19th Century thinking, adds nothing to it," the musician said.

Original story: FIVE Northern Rivers artists have been featured in the most talked about Spotify playlist of the year so far - Cory Bernardy's Australian Conservatives Hottest 100.

Cory Bernadi and the Australian Conservatives have come under fire after creating an Australia Day Spotify playlist as an alternative to Triple J's iconic Hottest 100.

"Cory Bernadi launches the #AC100, an alternative to Triple J's 'Hottest 100' after they abandoned Australia Day," the announcement said.

"As taxpayer-funded triple j and their 'Hottest 100' abandon our national day for political correctness, we're inviting you to cast your vote by telling us your favourite 3 tracks from our #AC100 playlist."

The playlist includes the following local artists:

#99: Mullumbimby's Iggy Azalea with Trouble.

#92: Brooklet's Olivia Newton John with John Travolta for You are the One that I Want from the 1978 film Grease.

#69: Byron Bay's Angus Stone and his sister Julia Stone with Big Jet Plane.

#59 and #58: Byron Bay's Wolfmother (Andrew Stockdale) with Woman and Joker and the Thief.

#43: Byron Bay's Bernard Fanning with Wish You Well.

The list also includes artists such as Gurrumul, Slim Dusty, Peter Allen and it's topped at #1 by Men at Work with Down Under.

The playlist was met with fervent backlash from Savage Garden lead singer Darren Hayes, who was not happy with his music being used to promote the Australian Conservatives agenda.

He twitted Bernard Fanning, Kylie Minogue and other artists asking them if they were happy to be represented in the list.

Hip hop band Hilltop Hoods also rejected their music being included in the playlist.

See the full playlist here: