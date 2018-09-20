Local architects up for awards

BYRON Shire based architects are once again prominent among the nominees this years's Australian Institute of Architects' NSW Country Division Awards.

SPACEstudio, Domonic Finlay Jones Architects and Harley Graham are nominated for an eclectic group of public and private projects across several categories.

The awards have been running for more than half a century and celebrate the best in architecture across country NSW.

"This year's entries range in scale from finely crafted small scale projects to large, complex commercial and public buildings,” said Ashley Dunn, Jury Chair and co-director of Dunn & Hillam Architects.

A final legacy project of Peter Carmichael, Great Granny House champions the pertinence of a strong connection to the clients and the personality this imbues within built form.

SPACEstudio is nominated for two@twoseventwo, a fraternal pair of dwellings in the Byron hinterland, and Byron Shire Council Foyer redesigned to enable delivery of a contemporary model of customer service.

Dominic Finlay Jones Architects is nominated for Habitat Village, a 12.5 acre development devised around the concept of living and working in the one place.

He is also nominated for several other components of the habitat project including Habitat Live Work, Habitat Recreation, Habitat Commercial and Barrio, a low-key yet rustic restaurant space within the Habitat precinct. Finlay Jones is also nominated for DUK restaurant in Bay Lane Byron Bay.

The final categorywil be decided by the public who can vote for their favourite project before noon on Thursday, October 4 at: https://nationalarchitecture .awardsplatform.com/entry /vote/gyLPYXyZ

The award winners will be announced on October 4 at NSW Country Division's Annual Conference.