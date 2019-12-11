Liz Hurley reveals A-lister was ‘best kisser’

Elizabeth Hurley has revealed who was her best on-screen kiss while keeping it vague as to who the most "horrible" was.

The 54-year-old star of Marvel's Runaways, which hits streaming on Foxtel Now on Monday, appeared on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she fielded questions from fans.

One asked who was responsible for her best on-screen smooch.

"Best? Uh … (There's) so many," said the actress who has appeared in dozens of TV and film projects throughout her long career. "Maybe Matthew McConaughey."

Matthew McConaughey and Liz Hurley in the 1999 movie EdTV.

Hurley, who dated Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, said she had worked with the Oscar-winning actor on the 1999 flick EdTV, where the two shared several passionate kissing scenes.

Directed by Ron Howard, the film focused on a video store clerk who agrees to have his life filmed by a camera crew for a television show.

"We did a lot of kissing in that one," Hurley shared with a smile.

Cohen then pressed Hurley to reveal the worst kisser she had ever shared the screen with. Unfortunately for curious fans, the actress stopped short of naming her least-favourite person to make out with. However, she still did her best to answer the question, and it wouldn't take too much investigating to find out who it is.

"I had a German actor I did a movie with," she said with a grimace.

"We hated each other, and we had to have sort of a sexy scene, and we had to do a lot of snogging, and I didn't like it."

Liz Hurley regularly takes to Instagram with her famous bikini pics. Picture: LizHurley/Instagram

She added that the experience was "horrible".

In a similar vein, another fan asked Hurley whom she would like to work with professionally but hasn't yet in her long career.

"There's so many, but my dream would be to be in a Scorsese film," the actress revealed.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission