Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Division 1 men’s hockey grand final between Wanderers and Frenchville Rovers will be livestreamed on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley
The Division 1 men’s hockey grand final between Wanderers and Frenchville Rovers will be livestreamed on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley
Hockey

LIVESTREAM: Watch Rocky grand finals on this website

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
17th Sep 2020 5:14 PM | Updated: 19th Sep 2020 6:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Scroll down to see replays from previous games. 

IT IS finals time for Rockhampton Softball and Rockhampton Hockey competitions this weekend.

You can catch the action live on The Morning Bulletin website, with the open men's softball final and the Division 1 men's and women's hockey finals to be livestreamed on Saturday.

SCHEDULE

  1. 12pm Frenchville Bushrangers v Bluebirds Blackhawks
  2. 4.15pm Div 1 women, Park Avenue Brothers v Frenchville Rovers
  3. 6pm Div 1 men, Wanderers v Frenchville Rovers

 

The first game will be the softball decider between Frenchville Bushrangers and Magpies Mongrels at noon.

The Rockhampton Hockey Association's 2020 Cup Division 1 women's final between Park Avenue Brothers and Frenchville Rovers is at 4.15pm.

That will be followed by the Division 1 men's final between Wanderers and Frenchville Rovers at 6pm.

Check The Morning Bulletin website on Saturday morning for further livestream details.

More Stories

livestreaming rockhampton hockey association rockhampton softball
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Keeping 900 students away from school all part of the drill

        Premium Content Keeping 900 students away from school all part of the drill

        News TRINITY Catholic College's principal uses “well thumbed” emergency plan to keep school safe and students out of harm’s way.

        Teen charged over assaults, unprovoked attack on couple

        Premium Content Teen charged over assaults, unprovoked attack on couple

        News POLICE said when they arrived on the scene, a boy was choking a 14-year-old...

        Lismore Supercar driver set to conquer Bathurst 1000

        Premium Content Lismore Supercar driver set to conquer Bathurst 1000

        News INCREDIBLE opportunity for a young racing star, who will make his debut against the...

        School’s mission to have ‘meaningful’ Year 12 formal

        Premium Content School’s mission to have ‘meaningful’ Year 12 formal

        News FORMALS had been banned, but now they will be allowed and planning is under way.