Livestream: U18 Australian Hockey Champs – Day 6
The Hockey Australia U18s National Championships are approaching the pointy end of the tournament, with states jostling for a spot in finals.
Livestream all the action from Day 6 - you can also rewatch all the games here once they've concluded.
U18 SCHEDULE FOR THURSDAY
Boys
9:30am VIC v NSWS
11:45am QLD v WA
2pm NSWB v SA
4pm TAS v VIC DEV
6pm NT v ACT
Girls
8:30am QLD v NT
10:45am WA v VIC
1pm VIC DEV v ACT
3pm NSWS v SA
5pm TAS v NSWB
MORE U18 ACTION:
2021 U18 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY GIRLS POOLS
Pool A: Queensland, New South Wales S, Western Australia, Victoria Development, Tasmania
Pool B: New South Wales B, Victoria, ACT, South Australia, Northern Territory
2021 U18 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY BOYS POOLS
Pool A: Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania, Northern Territory, New South Wales B
Pool B: Western Australia, New South Wales S, ACT, Victoria Development, South Australia
