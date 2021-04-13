Livestream: Hockey Australia champs U15 - day 4
It's the final pool day at the U15s in Bathurst and there's still everything to play for.
Teams will come back fresh from a rest day to push for a spot in the top play-off matches ahead of thursday's medal matches.
Here's the schedule for Tuesday:
ARENA 1 (All times AEDT)
- 8am Boys Pool A WAG v QLDG
- 9:40am Boys Pool A VIC v SA
- 11:20am Girls Pool A VIC v TAS
- 1pm Girls Pool B WAG v VIC Dev
- 4pm Boys playoff TBC
ARENA (Water) 2
- 8:40am Boys Pool B ACT v QLDM
- 10:20am Girls Pool B NT v ACT
- 12pm Girls Pool A SA v WAB
- 1:40pm Girls Pool B QLDG v NSWS
2021 U15 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY GIRLS POOLS
Pool A: NSW Blue, Queensland Maroons, South Australia, Tasmania, Western Australia Black.
Pool B: ACT, NSW State, Northern Territory, Queensland Gold, Victoria Development, Western Australia Gold.
2021 U15 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY BOYS POOLS
Pool A: NSW Blue, Queensland Gold, South Australia, Victoria, Western Australia Gold.
Pool B: ACT, NSW state, Queensland Maroons, Tasmania, Victoria Development, Western Australia Black
